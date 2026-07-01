Infosys, HDFC Bank (India) and Maruti Suzuki India were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures closed at 24,082 a premium of 76.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,005.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 140.10 points or 0.59% to 24,005.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.62% to 13.24.

Infosys, HDFC Bank (India) and Maruti Suzuki India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.