Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

India VIX dropped 7.21% to 12.29.

The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures closed at 24,270.10, a premium of 94.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,175.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 169.85 points or 0.71% to 24,175.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 7.21% to 12.29.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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