India VIX dropped 3.98% to 11.80.

The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures closed at 24,351.10 a premium of 80.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,270.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 95.15 points or 0.39% to 24,270.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.98% to 11.80.

HCL Technologies, Infosys and PB Fintech were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

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