HDFC Bank (India), ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top traded contract.The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures closed at 24,269 a premium of 30.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,238.50 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 95.80 points or 0.39% to 24,238.50.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.29% to 12.98.
HDFC Bank (India), ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content