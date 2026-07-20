Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank (India), ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top traded contract.

The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures closed at 24,269 a premium of 30.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,238.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 95.80 points or 0.39% to 24,238.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.29% to 12.98.

HDFC Bank (India), ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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