Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy were the top traded contract.

The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures closed at 23,830 a premium of 62.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,767.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 102.15 points or 0.43% to 23,767.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 4.11% to 14.03.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.