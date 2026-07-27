Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

India VIX tumbled 9.76% to 12.66.

The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures closed at 24,040 a premium of 44.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,995.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 228.50 points or 0.96% to 23,995.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 9.76% to 12.66.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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