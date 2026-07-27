India VIX tumbled 9.76% to 12.66.The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures closed at 24,040 a premium of 44.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,995.95 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 228.50 points or 0.96% to 23,995.95.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 9.76% to 12.66.
Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.
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