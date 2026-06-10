HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2026 futures closed at 23,235.50, a premium of 20.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,214.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 27.15 points or 0.12% to 23,214.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.36% to 15.63.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.