Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at a premium

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2026 futures closed at 23,235.50, a premium of 20.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,214.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 27.15 points or 0.12% to 23,214.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.36% to 15.63.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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