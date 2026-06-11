HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2026 futures closed at 23,227.90, a premium of 66.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,161.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 53.35 points or 0.23% to 23,161.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.12% to 15.61.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.