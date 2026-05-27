Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

India VIX tanked 7.12% to 14.98.

The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures closed at 24,006.20 a premium of 99.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,907.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 6.55 points or 0.03% to 23,907.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 7.12% to 14.98.

Coal India, HDFC Bank (India) and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 April 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 3.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Indostar Capital Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 423.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 1.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 61.38% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story