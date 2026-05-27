India VIX tanked 7.12% to 14.98.

The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures closed at 24,006.20 a premium of 99.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,907.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 6.55 points or 0.03% to 23,907.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 7.12% to 14.98.

Coal India, HDFC Bank (India) and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 April 2026.

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