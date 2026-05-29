Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

India VIX soars 8.02% to 16.19.

The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures closed at 23,740 a premium of 192.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,547.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tanked 359.40 points or 1.50% to 23,547.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 8.02% to 16.19.

HDFC Bank (India), Infosys and Coal India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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