India VIX tanked 7.17% to 15.36.

The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures closed at 23,605 a premium of 121.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,483.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 100.95 points or 0.43% to 23,483.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 7.17% to 15.36.

Infosys, HDFC Bank (India) and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

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