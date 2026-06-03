India VIX surged 6% to 16.28.

The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures closed at 23,490 a premium of 84.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,405.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 77.95 points or 0.33% to 23,405.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6% to 16.28.

Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank (India) and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News