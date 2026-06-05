HDFC Bank (India), State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures closed at 23,440 a premium of 73.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,366.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 49.85 points or 0.21% to 23,366.70.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.61% to 15.79.
HDFC Bank (India), State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.
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