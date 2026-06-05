Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank (India), State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures closed at 23,440 a premium of 73.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,366.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 49.85 points or 0.21% to 23,366.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.61% to 15.79.

HDFC Bank (India), State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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