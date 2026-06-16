India VIX tumbled 6.89% to 13.36.

The Nifty June 2026 futures closed at 24,007, a premium of 17.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,989.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 135.25 points or 0.57% to 23,989.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 6.89% to 13.36.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

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