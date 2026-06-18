India VIX tumbled 3.90% to 12.67.

The Nifty June 2026 futures closed at 24,209, a premium of 41 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,168 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 82.30 points or 0.34% to 24,168.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.90% to 12.67.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

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