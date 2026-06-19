Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

Infosys, TCS and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts

The Nifty June 2026 futures closed at 24,077, a premium of 63.90 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,013.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 154.90 points or 0.64% to 24,013.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.34% to 12.97.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

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