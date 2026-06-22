Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank (India), Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top traded contract.

The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures closed at 24,119.90 a premium of 1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,102.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 89.80 points or 0.37% to 24,102.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.98% to 12.84.

HDFC Bank (India), Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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