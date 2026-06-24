Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank (India) Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were the top traded contract.

The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures closed at 24,053.60 a premium of 31.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,021.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 197.55 points or 0.83% to 24,021.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 3.99% to 13.39.

HDFC Bank (India), Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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