The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 24,090.10, a premium of 62.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,028.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 422.40 points or 1.73% to 24,028.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 17.51% to 23.36.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.