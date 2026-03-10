India VIX slumped 19.07% to 18.91.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 24,405.70, a premium of 144.10 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,261.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 233.55 points or 0.97% to 24,261.60.

Dixon Technologies (India), HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

