India VIX advanced 2.16% to 21.52.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 23,718, a premium of 78.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,639.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 227.70 points or 0.95% to 23,639.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 2.16% to 21.52.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

