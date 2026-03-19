NSE India VIX surged 21.79% to 22.80.The Nifty March 2026 futures closed at 23,125.70, a premium of 123.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,002.15 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 775.65 points or 3.26% to 23,002.15.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, zoomed 21.79% to 22.80.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.
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