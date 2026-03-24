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HDFC Bank, Infosys and TCS were top traded contracts

The Nifty March 2026 futures closed at 22,984, a premium of 71.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,912.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index soared 399.75 points or 1.78% to 22,912.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 7.44% to 24.74.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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