India VIX declined 4.86% to 18.63.

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 23,605, a discount of 13 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,618 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index declined 31.95 points or 0.14% to 23,618.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.86% to 18.68.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy (TCS) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

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