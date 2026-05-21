India VIX rallied over 3%The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 23,635, a discount of 19.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,654.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 4.30 points or 0.02% to 23,654.70.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.34% to 17.82.
HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.
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