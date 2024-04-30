Nifty May futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, ICIC Bank and SBI contracts were top traded contracts

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,707.80, a premium of 102.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,604.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index fell 38.55 points or 0.17% to 22,604.85

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.19% to 12.87.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

