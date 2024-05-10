Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX gained 1.49% to 18.47.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,127.05, a premium of 71.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,055.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 97.70 points or 0.44% to 22,055.20.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.49% to 18.47.

State Bank of India, Polycab India and Bank of Baroda were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Manaksia Coated Metals &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 108.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Hi-Tech Winding Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the March 2024 quarter

JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story