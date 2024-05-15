Nifty May futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,280.50, a premium of 79.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,200.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 17.30 points or 0.08% to 22,200.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.38% to 20.27.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

