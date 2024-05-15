Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,280.50, a premium of 79.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,200.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 17.30 points or 0.08% to 22,200.55.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.38% to 20.27.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Capital consolidated net profit declines 30.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 25.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 19.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Tijaria Polypipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story