Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

India VIX slips 1.79% to 18.05.

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 24,081.10 a premium of 85.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,995.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 97 points or 0.40% to 23,995.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 1.79% to 18.05.

Reliance Industries, Eternal and Infosys (Infy) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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