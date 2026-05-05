Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 24,128 a premium of 95.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,032.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 86.50 points or 0.36% to 24,032.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.14% to 17.91.

Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Australian market slips slightly as rate hike and global tensions weigh on sentiment

Marico climbs after Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 391 cr

Indices end in red as rupee hits record low; volatility rises

ABDL wins best factory award for its Rangapur unit

India and Japan deepen cooperation in health

First Published: May 05 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story