India VIX tumbled 6% to 16.68.The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 24,466.30 a premium of 135.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,330.95 in the cash market.
In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index jumped 298.15 points or 1.24% to 24,330.95.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 6.86% to 16.68.
HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Coforge were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.
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