Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

State Bank of India, Titan Company and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 24,228.70 a premium of 52.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,176.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 150.50 points or 0.62% to 24,176.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.32% to 16.84.

State Bank of India, Titan Company and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swiggy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 800.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kalyani Steels consolidated net profit declines 10.62% in the March 2026 quarter

V R Films & Studios reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 23.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 78.13% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story