State Bank of India, Titan Company and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 24,228.70 a premium of 52.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,176.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 150.50 points or 0.62% to 24,176.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.32% to 16.84.

State Bank of India, Titan Company and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.