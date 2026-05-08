State Bank of India, Titan Company and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts.The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 24,228.70 a premium of 52.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,176.15 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 150.50 points or 0.62% to 24,176.15.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.32% to 16.84.
State Bank of India, Titan Company and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.
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