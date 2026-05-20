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HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Inds were top traded contracts

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 23,695, a premium of 36 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,659 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 41 points or 0.17% to 23,659.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.25% to 18.44.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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