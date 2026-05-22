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HDFC Bank, TCS an Infosys were top traded contracts

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 23,776.30, a premium of 57 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,719.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 64.60 points or 0.27% to 23,719.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.49% to 17.91.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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