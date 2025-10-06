Nifty October futures trade at premium

India VIX advanced 1.31% to 10.19.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,181.10, a premium of 103.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,077.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 183.40 points or 0.74% to 25,077.65

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 1.31% to 10.19.

Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

