The key domestic indices pared most of the gains at higher levels and traded with moderate gains in afternoon trade. The Nifty retreated from the day's high above the 24,050 mark but remained firmly above the 24,000 level.

Market sentiment stayed positive following the peace agreement between the United States and Iran, which eased geopolitical concerns and supported risk appetite. However, caution prevailed due to delays in monsoon progress, which have heightened concerns over food inflation. Market participants will closely track key outcomes from the G7 Summit, along with monsoon developments, foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, and inflation trends for further directional cues.

Consumer durables, PSU Bank and IT shares surged while realty, auto and FMCG shares declined. At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 193.91 points or 0.26% to 76,998.28. The Nifty 50 index jumped 44.85 points or 0.19% to 24,036.45. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.36% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.53%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 2,304 shares rose and 1,786 shares fell. A total of 196 shares were unchanged. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.3700 compared with its close of 94.6000 during the previous trading session.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell 52 cents or 0.66% to $78.44 a barrel. Gainers & Losers: Trent (up 5.15%), Eternal (up 1.97%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.66%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.58%) and Infosys (up 1.22%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Tata Motors PV (down 2.78%), Cipla (down 2.02%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.64%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.32%) and Eicher Motors (down 1.10%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Monsoon Gap Raises Concerns: India's southwest monsoon has stalled after reaching Kerala, leaving the country with a rainfall deficit of 35% as of 16 June. The shortfall is most severe in central India (63%) and eastern and northeastern regions (43%), while the monsoon has yet to reach Mumbai, more than a week after its normal arrival date. The delay comes amid growing concerns over a developing El Ni, which typically weakens monsoon rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the current slowdown to persist for another five to six days due to unfavorable weather conditions. In response, the Centre has placed 150-200 districts under close monitoring, asked states to prepare crop contingency plans, and warned that a weak monsoon could increase food inflation and pressure agricultural output. Despite the concerns, officials said seed, fertiliser and reservoir stocks remain adequate for now. G7 Summit: The Group of Seven (G7) is an annual forum comprising the world's leading advanced economies that discusses key global economic, security, and geopolitical issues. The 2026 G7 Summit is being hosted by France in ian-les-Bains from 15 to 17 June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday addressed the Outreach Session on Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity, at the G7 Summit in Evian, France. In his intervention, Prime Minister underlined that, in an interconnected world, where energy, food, health, cyber, and economic security are intertwined, building international partnerships was a necessity for the progress and prosperity of humanity. He further added that, in an uncertain world, trade and technology were being misused for narrow interests, leading to a trust deficit in the international arena. Among the key developments being closely watched is the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Stocks in Spotlight: Infosys rose 1.36% after the company announced a strategic, long-term collaboration with Valmet, a global technology leader serving process industries. The company will deploy its AI-powered Infosys Topaz Fabric, a composable and open agentic services suite, to embed intelligence across IT operations. Under the agreement, the company will modernize Valmet's core IT services and deliver end-to-end IT transformation initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and aligning IT operations more closely with business priorities. Wipro advanced 1.26% after the company announced the launch of its Applied AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Claude models powered by Anthropic, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating enterprise AI adoption and impact. The CoE, a key initiative under the company's AI-Native Business & Platforms Unit, is aimed at scaling enterprise AI adoption and embedding AI capabilities into core business workflows across industries.

Tata Capital rose 0.49%. The company said that its board of directors has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 36,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, subject to shareholder approval. The issuance may be undertaken in one or more tranches through one or more categories of instruments, including secured or unsecured NCDs, subordinated debt, perpetual debt instruments, market-linked debentures and green bonds. Puravankara rose 1.12% after the real estate developer announced the acquisition of a 9.73-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru. The company said the land parcel is located at Sanna Ammanikere in the rapidly developing airport corridor. The project has a development potential of around 0.89 million square feet and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 800 crore.

Meta Infotech hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company announced the receipt of significant renewal orders from a leading stock exchange and a private sector bank. In a regulatory filing, the company stated that it has secured a renewal order worth Rs 2.20 crore from one of India's leading stock exchanges for software subscription services. The contract covers the period from 23 June 2026 to 22 June 2027 and is scheduled to be executed within 15 days. Krishna Defence and Allied Industries rallied 5.48% after the company announced a new order from the Ministry of Defence. The company said it has received an order worth Rs 45.64 crore, for the supply of special steel products to be used in a shipbuilding project. According to the company, the order is scheduled to be executed within eight months.

Prime Focus hit the 5% upper circuit after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) closed adjudication proceedings against the company, its promoters, directors and chief financial officer. The case stemmed from SEBI's investigation into two intra-group business transfer transactions undertaken in FY20 and FY22. The regulator had alleged that the accounting treatment adopted for the transactions inflated profits and net worth, resulting in misleading financial statements. In its final order, SEBI held that the allegations were not established. The adjudicating officer noted that the accounting provisions cited in the show-cause notice applied to the acquiring entity, while Prime Focus was the transferor in the transactions.

Global Market: Most European market declined as U.K. inflation held at 2.8% in May from 2.8% in April 2026. Britains Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that transport had been the biggest contributor to rising prices in May, partially offset by falling food and non-alcoholic drink prices. The Bank of England is expected to hold interest rates at 3.75% this week. The U.K.s May print fell below the euro zones 3.2% reading for May, and well below the U.S. May inflation rate of 4.2%. Asia markets traded mostly lower Wednesday as traders looked ahead to the US central banks interest rate decision.

Wednesdays Federal Open Market Committee meeting marks the first one with new Chairman Kevin Warsh at the helm of the U.S. central bank. Investors are largely expecting that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged at a target range of 3.5% to 3.75%. Meanwhile, Japans exports in May grew at their fastest pace since November 2022, rising 17% year on year, driven by robust demand for cars and semiconductors. Growth was higher than the 16.2% figure that was widely reported in the media, and up from the 14.8% in April. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a record high on Tuesday as investors rotated out of chipmakers and into cyclical stocks amid declining oil prices.