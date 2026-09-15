Nifty seen opening mildly higher despite global weakness; inflation and FPI flows in focus

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2026 futures were up 12.50 points, indicating a mildly positive start for the Nifty 50.

Indias wholesale inflation rose to 9.92% YoY in August 2026 from 9.78% in July, driven by higher fuel, manufacturing and food prices. Headline inflation also increased to 4.82% from 4.45%, amid higher energy costs and rupee pressure, but remained within the RBIs 2%-6% tolerance range.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 930.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,968.17 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 September 2026, according to provisional data.

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 14474.82 crore in September so far, through 11 September 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 17,366 crore in August 2026, while they were net buyers of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026. Global Markets: Asian indices were subdued on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, after Wall Street ended lower overnight as investors weighed concerns over the pace of artificial intelligence development, rising oil prices and higher US Treasury yields. Market participants were also cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. AI-related technology stocks remained under pressure after senior industry figures called for a slower pace of AI development amid concerns over the risks associated with rapidly advancing AI systems. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other technology leaders have backed calls for greater caution, triggering a sell-off in AI-linked shares. The weakness was particularly pronounced in semiconductor stocks.

Markets were also unsettled by renewed concerns over Middle East energy supplies. Oil prices rose after attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure disrupted the kingdom's East-West pipeline. Brent crude was around $106.96 a barrel on Tuesday. The higher oil prices have raised concerns that persistent energy inflation could complicate monetary policy decisions. US Treasury yields added to the pressure. The 10-year Treasury yield briefly crossed 5% on Monday for the first time since 2023. Higher yields increase borrowing costs and can put pressure on equity valuations, particularly growth and technology stocks. Investors are now focused on the Federal Reserve's meeting scheduled for this week. Markets are pricing in roughly a 90% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike, which would be the first increase since 2023.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.29% to 52,421.17 on Monday. The S&P 500 declined 0.48% to 7,619.94, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.56% to 26,186.41. The declines followed selling in chipmakers and other AI-linked stocks, although gains in some non-AI sectors limited the broader market losses. Domestic Market: Indian equity markets remained closed on Monday, 14 September 2026, for Ganesh Chaturthi. In the previous session on Friday, the Sensex fell 120.83 points, or 0.16%, to 74,781.76, while the Nifty declined 79.70 points, or 0.34%, to 23,398.10. Rising crude oil prices, Middle East tensions, higher US Treasury yields and concerns over persistent US inflation weighed on sentiment.