HDFC, Reliance Inds and Infosys were top traded contracts.The Nifty September 2026 futures closed at 22,715.20, a discount of 1 point compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,716.20 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 64.05 points or 0.28% to 22,716.20.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.32% to 13.32.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.
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