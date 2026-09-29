HDFC, Reliance Inds and Infosys were top traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2026 futures closed at 22,715.20, a discount of 1 point compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,716.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 64.05 points or 0.28% to 22,716.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.32% to 13.32.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News