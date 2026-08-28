India VIX dropped 3.70% to 10.66The Nifty September 2026 futures closed at 24,349, a premium of 173.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,175.65 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 84.80 points or 0.35% to 24,175.65.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.70% to 10.66.
Infosys, HDFC Bank and TVS Motor were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.
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