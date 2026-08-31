India VIX rallied 3.37% to 11.04.

The Nifty September 2026 futures closed at 24,245, a premium of 164.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,080.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 95.25 points or 0.39% to 24,080.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 3.37% to 11.04.

HDFC Bank, Eternal and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

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