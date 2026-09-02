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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at a premium

Reliance Inds, HDFC Bank and BSE were top traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2026 futures closed at 23,994, a premium of 79.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,914.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 141.35 points or 0.59% to 23,914.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.34% to 11.34.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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