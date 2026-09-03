HDFC Bank, BSE and Swiggy were top traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2026 futures closed at 23,973.40, a premium of 99.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,873.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 41 points or 0.17% to 23,873.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.27% to 11.45.

HDFC Bank, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Swiggy were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.