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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at a premium

India VIX dropped 6.50% to 10.60.

The Nifty September 2026 futures closed at 24,048, a premium of 150.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,897.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 24.25 points or 0.10% to 23,897.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.50% to 10.60.

Swiggy, Reliance Industries and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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