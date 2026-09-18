India VIX tumbled 7.36% to 11.39.

The Nifty September 2026 futures closed at 23,380, a premium of 33.60 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,346.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 75.80 points or 0.33% to 23,346.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 7.36% to 11.39.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

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