India VIX dropped 4% to 12.18.

The Nifty September 2026 futures closed at 23,190, a premium of 49.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,140.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 77.40 points or 0.34% to 23,140.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4% to 12.18.

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

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