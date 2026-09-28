Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at a premium

India VIX surged 12.54% to 13.69.

The Nifty September 2026 futures closed at 22,918.90, a premium of 138.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,780.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 360.25 points or 1.56% to 22,780.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 12.54% to 13.69.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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