India VIX slides 5.86% to 10.43.The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 24,420, a premium of 212.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,207.75 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 126.80 points or 0.52% to 24,207.75.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 5.86% to 10.43.
HDFC Bank, Varun Beverages and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.
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