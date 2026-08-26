India VIX slides 5.86% to 10.43.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 24,420, a premium of 212.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,207.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 126.80 points or 0.52% to 24,207.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 5.86% to 10.43.

HDFC Bank, Varun Beverages and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

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