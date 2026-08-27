Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBest selling smartphones 2026HDFC Bank 52 Week LowBest Home Loan Rates in AugustNepal FloodsHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareBHEL share priceTempsens IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

India VIX rises 5.06% to 11.10.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 24,266 a premium of 176 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,090.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 116.90 points or 0.48% to 24,090.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.06% to 11.10.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and LIC Housing Finance were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices extend losses for 2nd day; PSU Bank stocks drop

TVS Motor launches TVS Jupiter dual tone spectral range

Coforge certified as a Great Place To Work for 6th consecutive year

PMJDY completes 12 years, records opening of more than 59 crore accounts

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Next Story