HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki India were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 24,081 a premium of 25.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,055.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 24.60 points or 0.01% to 24,055.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.49% to 11.25.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.