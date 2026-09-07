Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsVodafone Idea ShareBitcoin OutlookAir India SafetyNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodSwiggy 24x7 HelplineCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Building Collapse Updates
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 23,866.10, a premium of 86.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,779.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 118.55 points or 0.50% to 23,779.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 5.61% to 11.28.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 23,800 level; realty shares decline

ZF Steering's Maharashtra-based electrical division commences commercial production

Nifty ends below 23,800 level; media shares under pressure

HyperVault (a TCS arm) secures 264-acre land for Hyderabad AI data center campus

Japan markets extend gains as technology stocks rally

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Next Story